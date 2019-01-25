Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Doncaster may give a debut to centre-half Paul Downing after he joined them on loan from Blackburn on Thursday.
Downing could come in to replace suspended Andy Butler.
Oldham remain under the management of caretaker boss Peter Wild, who guided the Latics to a 2-1 win at Premier League Fulham in the third round.
Midfielder Mohamed Maouche will miss the game through suspension after the club's appeal against his red card at Macclesfield last week was rejected.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the fourth meeting in the last seven seasons between Doncaster and Oldham in the FA Cup, with Oldham winning most recently in 2016-17 in the first round.
- Oldham have eliminated Doncaster from the FA Cup on three occasions (2007-08, 2012-13 and 2016-17). They have only knocked out Mansfield Town (five times) more often.
- Doncaster have not reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 1955-56 season, losing four FA Cup fourth round ties since then, most recently in 2009-10 against Derby.
- Oldham have not played in the FA Cup fourth round since 2012-13 when they won 3-2 against Liverpool. They have never qualified for the fifth round as a fourth tier side.
- Doncaster striker John Marquis has scored in all three rounds of this season's FA Cup and scored in his only other appearance in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2013 for Millwall against Aston Villa.