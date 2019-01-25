Middlesbrough v Newport County

All of Ryan Shotton's 16 appearances this season have been in the Championship

BBC coverage

How to follow: Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton, and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

New signing John Obi Mikel is unlikely to make his Middlesbrough debut, having not played a game since leaving Chinese side Tianjin TEDA in November.

Defender Ryan Shotton may return after missing six games with a knee injury.

Newport defender Fraser Franks remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan, who both have hamstring injuries, are not expected to feature.

Match facts