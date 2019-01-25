Middlesbrough v Newport County
New signing John Obi Mikel is unlikely to make his Middlesbrough debut, having not played a game since leaving Chinese side Tianjin TEDA in November.
Defender Ryan Shotton may return after missing six games with a knee injury.
Newport defender Fraser Franks remains sidelined with an ankle problem.
Andrew Crofts and Matty Dolan, who both have hamstring injuries, are not expected to feature.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough and Newport's only previous meetings were in the 1986-87 in the third tier, with Boro winning both matches.
- Newport have been eliminated from their past six FA Cup fourth round ties, progressing to the fifth round only once - in 1948-49.
- Boro have progressed from 22 of their last 24 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, with one of those eliminations coming at the Riverside against Welsh opposition (2-0 v Cardiff City in March 2008).
- Newport manager Michael Flynn has progressed from three of his four FA Cup ties against sides from a higher division, beating Walsall and Leeds last season and Leicester City this season.
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored seven goals in his seven starts in the FA Cup, netting twice in their 5-0 win over Peterborough in the third round.