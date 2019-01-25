Swansea City v Gillingham

Gillingham's Elliot List (right) scored the goal that knocked out Swansea City big rivals Cardiff City in the last round

Swansea's Wayne Routledge will miss his side's FA Cup tie with Gillingham with a calf injury, while Kyle Naughton is a doubt because of a knee problem.

Joe Rodon is ruled out after breaking his foot, while Joel Asoro and Nathan Dyer have been ill, but Wilfried Bony and Tom Carroll are back in training.

Gillingham, who beat Swans' Welsh rivals Cardiff City in the last round, may recall Max Ehmer for the tie.

The German defender could replace Alex Lacey, who was injured last week.

