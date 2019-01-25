Swansea City v Gillingham
Swansea's Wayne Routledge will miss his side's FA Cup tie with Gillingham with a calf injury, while Kyle Naughton is a doubt because of a knee problem.
Joe Rodon is ruled out after breaking his foot, while Joel Asoro and Nathan Dyer have been ill, but Wilfried Bony and Tom Carroll are back in training.
Gillingham, who beat Swans' Welsh rivals Cardiff City in the last round, may recall Max Ehmer for the tie.
The German defender could replace Alex Lacey, who was injured last week.
MATCH FACTS
- Swansea and Gillingham have not met since April 2008, when the Swans won 2-1 in a League One encounter at the Priestfield Stadium.
- Gillingham have been eliminated on all three occasions they have faced Swansea in the FA Cup, losing in the third round in 1946-47, 1959-60 and 1971-72.
- Swansea City have not reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons since 1964-65.
- Gillingham could become just the second team in FA Cup history to eliminate both Cardiff and Swansea in a single campaign, after Southend United in 1975-76.
- Nathan Dyer has scored four goals in his last four FA Cup starts for Swansea, netting in their 3-0 win at Aston Villa in the third round.