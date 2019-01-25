Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Brighton's summer signing Dan Burn was a member of the Wigan Athletic side which defeated Manchester City on their way to the FA Cup quarter-finals last season.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton is expected to make changes for the arrival of West Brom and hinted he may hand defender Dan Burn his debut.

The Seagulls signed Burn from Wigan Athletic in the summer before loaning him back to the Latics until January 1.

West Brom manager Darren Moore will make late calls on Ahmed Hegazi, Jay Rodriguez and Gareth Barry after they picked up knocks at Bolton on Monday.

Matt Phillips and James Morrison remain out, while Jake Livermore is suspended.

'The best cup competition in the world' - what the managers said

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Supporters still have a lot of expectation surrounding this competition and I completely understand why. This is a big competition for them and they'll see this as a good opportunity to go through at home.

"It's the best cup competition in the world, even though the approach from most clubs is different compared to many years ago. It's the most exciting tournament there is; we want to go as far as we can and we know the big clubs will likely be in the latter stages."

West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore: "We've got some strains, some knocks. We'll look at them over the next 48 hours. If one or two don't make it then this is the opportunity for one or two to stake a claim.

"We look forward to the game down there, we're taking a large following of away support again, so credit to you all, it is greatly felt."

