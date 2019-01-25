Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Edwards is ruled out of a return to former club Wolves in the FA Cup with a groin injury.
The League One side are also without Shaun Whalley and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.
Wolves will be without defender Willy Boly who is serving a three-game ban for his red card against Manchester City earlier this month.
Wolves are likely to make changes with John Ruddy, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adama Traore in contention to start.
What the managers said:
Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts, who played for Wolves until 2015: "We're known as little Shrewsbury and Wolves are eighth in the Premier League and trying to get into Europe.
"No-one expects us to get through because of the gulf between the clubs. Having played there and coached at the academy, there are a lot of connections but in football you cannot really look back too much."
"I'm going into Saturday's game to try and win."
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "We have a tough challenge, we cannot think about anything ahead of it. The cups and these games are unpredictable, we have prepared knowing we have to maintain our high standards and compete.
"We don't think about the result, we know what we have to do - compete, play and be intense."
MATCH FACTS
- Shrewsbury and Wolves last met in the 2013-14 season in League One, with the Shrews failing to score in either game (D1 L1).
- Wolves have only faced Shrewsbury in the FA Cup once before, winning a quarter-final replay in the 1978-79 season.
- Shrewsbury have been eliminated in five of their last six FA Cup ties against top-flight opposition, winning the other 2-1 against Everton in January 2003.
- Wolves have only progressed from three of their last 13 FA Cup fourth round ties, though they did win their most recent tie at this stage in 2016-17 against Liverpool.
- This is Wolves' first FA Cup tie against a side from a lower division since January 2013, when they faced non-league Luton Town and lost 1-0.