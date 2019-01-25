Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

David Edwards, 32, pictured here with Ruben Neves, played more than 300 games at Molineux between 2008 and 2017

BBC coverage

How to follow: Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Edwards is ruled out of a return to former club Wolves in the FA Cup with a groin injury.

The League One side are also without Shaun Whalley and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Wolves will be without defender Willy Boly who is serving a three-game ban for his red card against Manchester City earlier this month.

Wolves are likely to make changes with John Ruddy, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adama Traore in contention to start.

What the managers said:

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts, who played for Wolves until 2015: "We're known as little Shrewsbury and Wolves are eighth in the Premier League and trying to get into Europe.

"No-one expects us to get through because of the gulf between the clubs. Having played there and coached at the academy, there are a lot of connections but in football you cannot really look back too much."

"I'm going into Saturday's game to try and win."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo: "We have a tough challenge, we cannot think about anything ahead of it. The cups and these games are unpredictable, we have prepared knowing we have to maintain our high standards and compete.

"We don't think about the result, we know what we have to do - compete, play and be intense."

MATCH FACTS