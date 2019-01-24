Millwall v Everton

Shane Ferguson scored two goals in three minutes for Millwall in their 2-1 FA Cup third round win over Hull City

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 17:22 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Millwall midfielder Shane Ferguson is in contention to start, having scored twice as a substitute to secure victory over Hull City in the third round.

Tom Bradshaw, Tom Elliott, Ben Amos and Conor McLaughlin are all injured, while midfielders Ben Marshall and Ben Thompson are both cup-tied.

Phil Jagielka, who has made just one Premier League start this season, is Everton's only absentee due to injury.

Fellow defender Leighton Baines could make a 40th career FA Cup appearance.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: My co-commentator Kevin Kilbane knows just what Everton face. He played in the 1-1 away draw when the two sides last met. Everton won the replay but they were seared by the memory of The Den.

I was there in 2017. Watford surrendered. Bournemouth and Leicester were also beaten at the Bermondsey blast-furnace in that run to the FA Cup quarter-finals. If Everton aren't at their sturdiest, it could melt them too.

Five regulars were left out against Lincoln City in round three. Marco Silva must surely go strong. The fans want the FA Cup to be a priority.

Millwall are in a relegation battle but they've won four of their last six. Neil Harris has done a remarkable job. Unless Everton match them for heart, the Lions could be roaring again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Millwall manager Neil Harris: "I don't feel we are in a position where we have turned the season around.

"We had a relatively good first few weeks then we had a spell where every error we made, the ball went in the goal. I have never really had that before when I have been in charge.

"We have got a long way to go to get back to our best, which we showed at the end of last season, but we are certainly showing signs of improvement and that brings momentum and confidence."

Everton manager Marco Silva on whether he is under pressure due to inconsistent results: "There is nothing more than the pressure we put behind ourselves. At a club like Everton this is normal.

"Since the first day we wanted to, if possible, do a fantastic run in the FA Cup.

"It is always tough to play there against Millwall. We have to go there to do our maximum to achieve a good result."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton needed a replay to beat Millwall in the third round in 2006. Tim Cahill scored a 76th-minute winner against his former club.

Millwall won 2-0 away in the fourth round in 1973, and 1-0 at home in the 1903 quarter-final.

The Toffees have not lost at Millwall in three visits since a 2-1 top-flight defeat in 1988.

Millwall

The Lions are unbeaten in their last eight FA Cup home matches (W7, D1), scoring 19 goals.

They have won their past four home FA Cup ties against Premier League sides. Two of those victories came in the fourth round, against Aston Villa in 2012-13 and Watford in 2016-17.

Millwall made the quarter-finals in 2016-17, knocking out three Premier League teams - Watford, Bournemouth and Leicester - at The Den.

Their win against Hull in round three was a fourth successive victory in all competitions, but they have since had a draw and a defeat.

Everton