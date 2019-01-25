Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers
Portsmouth have a number of absentees to contend with ahead of the visit of QPR in the FA Cup fourth round.
Winger Jamal Lowe is suspended, midfielder Andy Cannon cup-tied and David Wheeler has returned to parent club Rangers midway through his loan.
But Wheeler is cup-tied for the visitors, who are without Australia's Massimo Luongo on international duty.
Angel Rangel, Tomer Hemed and Geoff Cameron remain sidelined for Steve McClaren's side.
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC South Today:
"It's a great game for us. We did very well to go to Norwich and win to get ourselves in the fourth round with a home tie.
"We're really looking forward to see if we can overcome the next hurdle.
"The momentum has flowed for us in all competitions and it does help our league form and have a positive effect on the club doing well in a cup competition.
"QPR have had a good season so far in a very difficult league so they will come with a lot of confidence and be keen to go on a good cup run."
MATCH FACTS
- This is the first ever meeting between Portsmouth and QPR in the FA Cup. The most recent encounter between the sides ended 2-0 to the Hoops in the Championship in February 2011.
- Five of the last seven meetings between Portsmouth and QPR have ended as draws, with the other two QPR victories.
- Portsmouth have not reached the FA Cup fifth round since the 2009-10 season, when they went all the way to the final.
- QPR have lost their last four FA Cup fourth round ties, last progressing from this stage in the 1996-97 campaign with a 3-2 win over Barnsley.
- As a manager, QPR boss Steve McClaren has faced Portsmouth more often than any other side without winning (P6 W0 D3 L3).