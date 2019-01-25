Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers

Media playback is not supported on this device Portsmouth: Kenny Jackett says FA Cup run can provide promotion momentum

Portsmouth have a number of absentees to contend with ahead of the visit of QPR in the FA Cup fourth round.

Winger Jamal Lowe is suspended, midfielder Andy Cannon cup-tied and David Wheeler has returned to parent club Rangers midway through his loan.

But Wheeler is cup-tied for the visitors, who are without Australia's Massimo Luongo on international duty.

Angel Rangel, Tomer Hemed and Geoff Cameron remain sidelined for Steve McClaren's side.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC South Today:

"It's a great game for us. We did very well to go to Norwich and win to get ourselves in the fourth round with a home tie.

"We're really looking forward to see if we can overcome the next hurdle.

"The momentum has flowed for us in all competitions and it does help our league form and have a positive effect on the club doing well in a cup competition.

"QPR have had a good season so far in a very difficult league so they will come with a lot of confidence and be keen to go on a good cup run."

