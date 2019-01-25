Newcastle United v Watford
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle United will be without Ki Sung-Yueng for their FA Cup fourth-round tie after the South Korean returned from the Asian Cup injured.
But Federico Fernandez and Kenedy have overcome fitness concerns and are available for selection.
Meanwhile, Watford will be without Sebastian Prodl, Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (knee).
However, the Hornets duo of Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart are fit to return.
What the managers said
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We have to use the squad because we have an important game in a few days. Both games are important and we have to try and go through in the FA Cup and also win in the Premier League. I expect Watford to play a strong team because they are in the middle of the table."
Watford manager Javi Gracia: "If you ask Watford supporters whether they want to reach the final or finish seventh, they will say they want to be first in the league, and to win the FA Cup, not seventh. That is our ambition, and that is our target.
"I don't like it when you change the side, or give the chance to other players, and your decision means you are showing the FA Cup is not important to you. No, I know the FA Cup is important and I want to go forward in this competition and to carry on."
MATCH FACTS
- Newcastle United are unbeaten in both meetings with Watford this season (W1, D1). They had lost five in a row against the Hornets prior to that, including a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup third round in 2015-16.
- The last two FA Cup meetings between Newcastle and Watford at St James' Park have ended goalless - both during 1988-89 (third round and a second replay).
- Watford have reached the FA Cup fifth round in just one of their last nine seasons, doing so in 2015-16 with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.
- Newcastle have been eliminated from eight of their last nine FA Cup ties with Premier League opposition and have not reached the FA Cup fifth round since 2005-06.
- Watford striker Troy Deeney has five goals and assisted four in his last 11 FA Cup appearances, scoring in the Hornets' third-round victory over Woking.