Newcastle United v Watford

Kenedy is back in contention for Saturday's game

BBC coverage

Newcastle United will be without Ki Sung-Yueng for their FA Cup fourth-round tie after the South Korean returned from the Asian Cup injured.

But Federico Fernandez and Kenedy have overcome fitness concerns and are available for selection.

Meanwhile, Watford will be without Sebastian Prodl, Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (knee).

However, the Hornets duo of Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart are fit to return.

What the managers said

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We have to use the squad because we have an important game in a few days. Both games are important and we have to try and go through in the FA Cup and also win in the Premier League. I expect Watford to play a strong team because they are in the middle of the table."

Watford manager Javi Gracia: "If you ask Watford supporters whether they want to reach the final or finish seventh, they will say they want to be first in the league, and to win the FA Cup, not seventh. That is our ambition, and that is our target.

"I don't like it when you change the side, or give the chance to other players, and your decision means you are showing the FA Cup is not important to you. No, I know the FA Cup is important and I want to go forward in this competition and to carry on."

