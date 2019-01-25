Manchester City v Burnley
- Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy could make a first start since November after returning from a knee injury against Burton in midweek.
Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns, but Vincent Kompany remains sidelined with a muscle problem.
Goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to start for Burnley after returning from injury against Barnsley in the third round.
Robbie Brady returns from a three-match ban, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton are unlikely to feature.
'The facts of modern football' - what the managers said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I always try to put out a strong team. It's the FA Cup against a Premier League side so we will play with the best team we believe to win the game.
"The players are quite well. We will make regeneration. Some players have a few problems but I think they will be okay."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There's a big task for us this weekend, but there's no lack of respect. We will make changes, almost definitely. We've got a big week again next week. Some will play that need the game, but it's not because of a lack of respect, it's the facts of modern football.
"We know they can probably change the whole team and still put out a very competitive side in the Premier League - let alone in the cup."
Match facts
- Manchester City faced Burnley in last season's FA Cup, winning 4-1 at the Etihad in the third round.
- Burnley have been eliminated from the FA Cup on three occasions by City (1932-33, 1990-91, 2017-18), last beating them in the competition in January 1931.
- City have lost just one of their last 20 matches against Burnley in all competitions (W13, D6), losing 1-0 in the Premier League in March 2015.
- City have won their three home FA Cup matches under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 16-2.
- Burnley are winless in 13 away FA Cup games against Premier League sides (D3, L10) since a 1-0 win at Derby County in December 1999.
- City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in at least one goal in nine of his last 10 FA Cup starts (4 goals, 7 assists), with the only game he failed to score or assist coming against Burnley last season.
- Sergio Aguero has scored in all four of his appearances against Burnley at the Etihad for City, scoring five goals.