Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy could make a first start since November after returning from a knee injury against Burton in midweek.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns, but Vincent Kompany remains sidelined with a muscle problem.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to start for Burnley after returning from injury against Barnsley in the third round.

Robbie Brady returns from a three-match ban, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton are unlikely to feature.

'The facts of modern football' - what the managers said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I always try to put out a strong team. It's the FA Cup against a Premier League side so we will play with the best team we believe to win the game.

"The players are quite well. We will make regeneration. Some players have a few problems but I think they will be okay."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There's a big task for us this weekend, but there's no lack of respect. We will make changes, almost definitely. We've got a big week again next week. Some will play that need the game, but it's not because of a lack of respect, it's the facts of modern football.

"We know they can probably change the whole team and still put out a very competitive side in the Premier League - let alone in the cup."

