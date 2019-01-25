Accrington Stanley v Derby County
League One Accrington are without midfielder Sam Finley, who begins a five-match ban for violent conduct.
But goalkeeper Jonathan Maxted will be available after his claim for wrongful dismissal for an incident in the same game against Charlton was upheld.
New Derby County signing Ashley Cole is not considered ready to start.
Tom Lawrence (hamstring), Scott Carson (knee), and Andre Wisdom (groin) are out, but Florian Jozefzoon has returned to training after a knee injury.
Match facts
- Accrington Stanley and Derby County have never met previously in any competition.
- Derby have progressed from each of their last four FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, last losing in January 2011 against Crawley Town.
- Accrington have not reached the FA Cup fifth round in their current form, losing at the fourth round stage twice previously (in 2009-10 against Fulham and 2016-17 against Middlesbrough).
- Derby have only reached the FA Cup fifth round in four of the previous 19 seasons and have not done so since the 2014-15 campaign.
- Stanley striker Billy Kee has been involved in six goals in his last eight FA Cup games (4 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of the last two rounds against Cheltenham Town and Ipswich Town.