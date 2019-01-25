Accrington Stanley v Derby County

Jonathan Maxted has made 13 appearances this season

League One Accrington are without midfielder Sam Finley, who begins a five-match ban for violent conduct.

But goalkeeper Jonathan Maxted will be available after his claim for wrongful dismissal for an incident in the same game against Charlton was upheld.

New Derby County signing Ashley Cole is not considered ready to start.

Tom Lawrence (hamstring), Scott Carson (knee), and Andre Wisdom (groin) are out, but Florian Jozefzoon has returned to training after a knee injury.

Match facts