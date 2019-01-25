AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United

Adrian's four appearances for West Ham this season have all been in cup competitions



AFC Wimbledon defender Rod McDonald (ankle) and striker Kwesi Appiah (hamstring) are both in contention to face West Ham following injuries.

Midfielder Anthony Hartigan is suspended for the League One side, while Steve Seddon is cup tied.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks could return after three months out with a calf injury.

Back-up keeper Adrian will start, with youngsters Xande Silva and Grady Diangana expected to feature.

Marko Arnautovic, who wants to leave the club, has trained this week but boss Manuel Pellegrini has not said if the forward will play.



AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes: "I think going head-to-head with a Premier League team you're going to come unstuck nine times out of 10.

"So you can't go gung-ho. You've got to keep in the game as long as you can, and when opportunities come you need to take them.

"I've never been involved in a football match when one of the teams didn't have an opportunity.

"I didn't see the game but I'm sure even when Manchester City beat Burton 9-0 the other week I'm sure Burton had a chance at some stage."

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini: "I think that all the teams, when you start the competition, must have that winning mentality and think that you can do it.

"It is a different competition, one-off games, so anything can happen. Of course we want to try and continue as far as we can.

"We are not thinking about winning it, when you want to win something you must go game by game. We must try to continue for the next round.

"You always need a little bit of luck in the draw, now we must take it step by step."

