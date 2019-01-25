AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
AFC Wimbledon defender Rod McDonald (ankle) and striker Kwesi Appiah (hamstring) are both in contention to face West Ham following injuries.
Midfielder Anthony Hartigan is suspended for the League One side, while Steve Seddon is cup tied.
West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks could return after three months out with a calf injury.
Back-up keeper Adrian will start, with youngsters Xande Silva and Grady Diangana expected to feature.
Marko Arnautovic, who wants to leave the club, has trained this week but boss Manuel Pellegrini has not said if the forward will play.
What the managers said
AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes: "I think going head-to-head with a Premier League team you're going to come unstuck nine times out of 10.
"So you can't go gung-ho. You've got to keep in the game as long as you can, and when opportunities come you need to take them.
"I've never been involved in a football match when one of the teams didn't have an opportunity.
"I didn't see the game but I'm sure even when Manchester City beat Burton 9-0 the other week I'm sure Burton had a chance at some stage."
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini: "I think that all the teams, when you start the competition, must have that winning mentality and think that you can do it.
"It is a different competition, one-off games, so anything can happen. Of course we want to try and continue as far as we can.
"We are not thinking about winning it, when you want to win something you must go game by game. We must try to continue for the next round.
"You always need a little bit of luck in the draw, now we must take it step by step."
MATCH FACTS
- AFC Wimbledon and West Ham have met once previously, with the Hammers winning 3-1 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the League Cup second round this season.
- West Ham are looking to eliminate an opponent from both the FA Cup and League Cup in the same season for the first time since 2000-01, when they did so against Walsall.
- This is AFC Wimbledon's first FA Cup fourth round tie since their reformation in 2002 - they have lost all their previous two FA Cup meetings with Premier League opposition (2014-15 v Liverpool and 2017-18 v Spurs).
- West Ham have been eliminated from two of their last four FA Cup ties against League One teams, losing 2-0 at Wigan Athletic in the fourth round last season.
- Against non-Premier League sides in the FA Cup and League Cup, West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has been involved in 24 goals in 18 appearances (10 goals, 14 assists).