Rotherham United v Leeds United

Millers midfielder Will Vaulks is Rotherham's top scorer in the Championship this season with six goals

Rotherham United have injury concerns over defender Semi Ajayi (knee) and Clark Robertson (ankle).

Midfielder Richie Towell (illness) is a doubt although boss Paul Warne is hopeful he will be fit enough to play.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said he will give a debut to former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips returns after his three-match ban and will take the place of suspended defender Pontus Jansson.

Top-of-the-table Leeds start the day 29 points clear of 21st-placed Rotherham, who lost 2-0 at Elland Road when the two sides met earlier in the season.

Including both sides' FA Cup third-round exits, Bielsa's team have lost four of their past five games, while the Millers, beaten at home by Brentford last weekend, have lost six times in seven games.

Match facts