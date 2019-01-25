Rotherham United v Leeds United
Rotherham United have injury concerns over defender Semi Ajayi (knee) and Clark Robertson (ankle).
Midfielder Richie Towell (illness) is a doubt although boss Paul Warne is hopeful he will be fit enough to play.
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said he will give a debut to former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips returns after his three-match ban and will take the place of suspended defender Pontus Jansson.
Top-of-the-table Leeds start the day 29 points clear of 21st-placed Rotherham, who lost 2-0 at Elland Road when the two sides met earlier in the season.
Including both sides' FA Cup third-round exits, Bielsa's team have lost four of their past five games, while the Millers, beaten at home by Brentford last weekend, have lost six times in seven games.
Match facts
- Rotherham have lost their past three league matches against Leeds; they last lost four in a row back in December 1960.
- Leeds have lost three of their past four away games in all competitions versus Rotherham, winning the other in November 2016 (1-2).
- Leeds United are the first team in the second-tier to score in each of their opening 14 away games within a single season since Blackburn Rovers did so back during the 1984-85 campaign (15).
- Rotherham United have won a league high 84% of their points in the Championship this season at home (21/25).
- Only Millwall (14) have conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of matches this season in the Championship than Rotherham United (11).
- Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez's seven goals and 10 assists in the Championship this season have been worth 18 points for the league leaders, a joint-high in the division alongside Blackburn's Bradley Dack (14 - 10 goals, 4 assists).