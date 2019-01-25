Championship
Rotherham15:00Leeds
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Leeds United

Millers midfielder Will Vaulks is Rotherham's top scorer in the Championship this season with six goals
Rotherham United have injury concerns over defender Semi Ajayi (knee) and Clark Robertson (ankle).

Midfielder Richie Towell (illness) is a doubt although boss Paul Warne is hopeful he will be fit enough to play.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said he will give a debut to former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips returns after his three-match ban and will take the place of suspended defender Pontus Jansson.

Top-of-the-table Leeds start the day 29 points clear of 21st-placed Rotherham, who lost 2-0 at Elland Road when the two sides met earlier in the season.

Including both sides' FA Cup third-round exits, Bielsa's team have lost four of their past five games, while the Millers, beaten at home by Brentford last weekend, have lost six times in seven games.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have lost their past three league matches against Leeds; they last lost four in a row back in December 1960.
  • Leeds have lost three of their past four away games in all competitions versus Rotherham, winning the other in November 2016 (1-2).
  • Leeds United are the first team in the second-tier to score in each of their opening 14 away games within a single season since Blackburn Rovers did so back during the 1984-85 campaign (15).
  • Rotherham United have won a league high 84% of their points in the Championship this season at home (21/25).
  • Only Millwall (14) have conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of matches this season in the Championship than Rotherham United (11).
  • Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez's seven goals and 10 assists in the Championship this season have been worth 18 points for the league leaders, a joint-high in the division alongside Blackburn's Bradley Dack (14 - 10 goals, 4 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
