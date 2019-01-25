Stoke City v Preston North End
-
Stoke City have Mame Diouf available again for the visit of Preston North End following compassionate leave.
Fellow front man Bojan Krkic, who was ill last week, is also fit but has not featured since 24 November.
Preston could opt to give full-back Joe Rafferty his debut following his midweek arrival from Rochdale.
Fellow defender Josh Earl is available after suspension following last week's 4-1 win at QPR, while skipper Tom Clarke (calf) will be assessed.
Striker Louis Moult, who began his career at Stoke, is in contention after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury.
Stoke go into the game on the back of their first win in seven games - against leaders Leeds United, the Potters' first victory under new boss Nathan Jones.
Jones' side start the day 15th in the Championship, eight points off a play-off place - but five ahead of 18th-placed Preston, who also recorded their first win in seven games last Saturday.
Match facts
- Preston North End are winless in their last seven away league games against Stoke City.
- Their last away league victory against the Potters was in December 1998, on their first visit to the Britannia Stadium.
- Stoke have won four of their last five home league games (three under Gary Rowett, one under Nathan Jones) - as many victories as in their previous 18 home league games.
- Preston have conceded in 24 of their 28 Championship matches this season. Only bottom side Ipswich Town have kept fewer clean sheets.
- Stoke midfielder Joe Allen's six goals has equalled his best-ever scoring season in the league (his first season at Stoke in 2016-17).
- No player has created more chances in the Championship this season without registering an assist than Preston's Tom Barkhuzien (29 chances created, 0 assists).