Stoke City v Preston North End

Alan Browne has scored nine times for Preston North End this season

Stoke City have Mame Diouf available again for the visit of Preston North End following compassionate leave.

Fellow front man Bojan Krkic, who was ill last week, is also fit but has not featured since 24 November.

Preston could opt to give full-back Joe Rafferty his debut following his midweek arrival from Rochdale.

Fellow defender Josh Earl is available after suspension following last week's 4-1 win at QPR, while skipper Tom Clarke (calf) will be assessed.

Striker Louis Moult, who began his career at Stoke, is in contention after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury.

Stoke go into the game on the back of their first win in seven games - against leaders Leeds United, the Potters' first victory under new boss Nathan Jones.

Jones' side start the day 15th in the Championship, eight points off a play-off place - but five ahead of 18th-placed Preston, who also recorded their first win in seven games last Saturday.

