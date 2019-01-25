Championship
Blackburn15:00Hull
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Danny Graham (10) and Bradley Dack (13) are Blackburn's two top scorers this season
Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew has recovered from injury and could return against Hull, although Jack Rodwell and Darragh Lenihan have impressed in central defence in his place.

Dominic Samuel, Ben Gladwin and Jacob Davenport are still out, while Paul Downing has joined Doncaster on loan.

Mark Pugh could make his Hull debut after joining on from Bournemouth.

Jordy de Wijs and Jarrod Bowen picked up knocks against Aston Villa, while Jon Toral is out with a groin strain.

Nigel Adkins' Hull City have climbed to eighth in the Championship table on the back of their 10-game unbeaten run.

They are above 10th-placed Blackburn, who have won their past three league games, only on goal difference.

Both teams start the day within six points of a play-off place.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Hull (W5 D2).
  • Hull have won two of their last four league matches against Blackburn (D1 L1), as many wins as they had registered in their previous 14 combined.
  • Blackburn Rovers have conceded the joint-fewest first half goals in the Championship this season (10 - level with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United), but have also shipped the most second half goals in the division (31 - also Sheffield Wednesday).
  • Hull City last went 11 league games without defeat back in November 2015 (also 11), a season in which the Tigers went on to be promoted to the Premier League.
  • Jarrod Bowen is looking to become just the third Hull City player to score in three straight away appearances in the Championship after Abel Hernandez and Jon Parkin.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is looking to record four successive victories in the Championship for the first time since a run of five straight wins back in November 2012 when in charge of Middlesbrough.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
