Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Danny Graham (10) and Bradley Dack (13) are Blackburn's two top scorers this season

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew has recovered from injury and could return against Hull, although Jack Rodwell and Darragh Lenihan have impressed in central defence in his place.

Dominic Samuel, Ben Gladwin and Jacob Davenport are still out, while Paul Downing has joined Doncaster on loan.

Mark Pugh could make his Hull debut after joining on from Bournemouth.

Jordy de Wijs and Jarrod Bowen picked up knocks against Aston Villa, while Jon Toral is out with a groin strain.

Nigel Adkins' Hull City have climbed to eighth in the Championship table on the back of their 10-game unbeaten run.

They are above 10th-placed Blackburn, who have won their past three league games, only on goal difference.

Both teams start the day within six points of a play-off place.

Match facts