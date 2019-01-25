Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew has recovered from injury and could return against Hull, although Jack Rodwell and Darragh Lenihan have impressed in central defence in his place.
Dominic Samuel, Ben Gladwin and Jacob Davenport are still out, while Paul Downing has joined Doncaster on loan.
Mark Pugh could make his Hull debut after joining on from Bournemouth.
Jordy de Wijs and Jarrod Bowen picked up knocks against Aston Villa, while Jon Toral is out with a groin strain.
Nigel Adkins' Hull City have climbed to eighth in the Championship table on the back of their 10-game unbeaten run.
They are above 10th-placed Blackburn, who have won their past three league games, only on goal difference.
Both teams start the day within six points of a play-off place.
Match facts
- Blackburn have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Hull (W5 D2).
- Hull have won two of their last four league matches against Blackburn (D1 L1), as many wins as they had registered in their previous 14 combined.
- Blackburn Rovers have conceded the joint-fewest first half goals in the Championship this season (10 - level with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United), but have also shipped the most second half goals in the division (31 - also Sheffield Wednesday).
- Hull City last went 11 league games without defeat back in November 2015 (also 11), a season in which the Tigers went on to be promoted to the Premier League.
- Jarrod Bowen is looking to become just the third Hull City player to score in three straight away appearances in the Championship after Abel Hernandez and Jon Parkin.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is looking to record four successive victories in the Championship for the first time since a run of five straight wins back in November 2012 when in charge of Middlesbrough.