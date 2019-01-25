Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic

Nick Powell scored three goals in his first four Championship games this season, but just one in 15 since

Nottingham Forest have Wigan Athletic target Danny Fox available after a ban, but they have many defensive issues.

Tendayi Darikwa is suspended, Michael Hefele and Michael Dawson have longer-term injuries and Tobias Figueiredo is struggling to be fit.

Wigan also have several worries, with key men Nick Powell (calf) and Will Grigg (ankle) both doubts.

Anthony Pilkington, Cedric Kipre and Gavin Massey are also struggling to recover from injuries.

New Forest manager Martin O'Neil got off to a poor start when his side lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City, the Reds' third straight defeat.

Forest are 12th in the Championship, seven places off the play-offs. But they are 10 points better off than 20th-placed Wigan, who have not won away from home since 22 August.

Match facts