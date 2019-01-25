Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Wigan
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic's Nick Powell
Nick Powell scored three goals in his first four Championship games this season, but just one in 15 since
Nottingham Forest have Wigan Athletic target Danny Fox available after a ban, but they have many defensive issues.

Tendayi Darikwa is suspended, Michael Hefele and Michael Dawson have longer-term injuries and Tobias Figueiredo is struggling to be fit.

Wigan also have several worries, with key men Nick Powell (calf) and Will Grigg (ankle) both doubts.

Anthony Pilkington, Cedric Kipre and Gavin Massey are also struggling to recover from injuries.

New Forest manager Martin O'Neil got off to a poor start when his side lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City, the Reds' third straight defeat.

Forest are 12th in the Championship, seven places off the play-offs. But they are 10 points better off than 20th-placed Wigan, who have not won away from home since 22 August.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their previous 11 league matches against Wigan (W3 D6 L2).
  • Wigan have lost their last two competitive away games against Nottingham Forest; this after winning the previous one by a 4-1 scoreline in 2014.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neil has won each of his past four league games against Wigan, most recently in January 2013 in the Premier League while in charge of Sunderland (3-2).
  • Wigan have managed to gain just one point from losing positions in the Championship this season, the lowest total in the division.
  • Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (10) has scored the opening goal more often in the Championship this season than Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban (8).
  • Wigan forward Will Grigg has scored three goals in three league appearances against Nottingham Forest, including scoring twice at the City Ground in August 2016.

Saturday 26th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
