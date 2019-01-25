Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest have Wigan Athletic target Danny Fox available after a ban, but they have many defensive issues.
Tendayi Darikwa is suspended, Michael Hefele and Michael Dawson have longer-term injuries and Tobias Figueiredo is struggling to be fit.
Wigan also have several worries, with key men Nick Powell (calf) and Will Grigg (ankle) both doubts.
Anthony Pilkington, Cedric Kipre and Gavin Massey are also struggling to recover from injuries.
New Forest manager Martin O'Neil got off to a poor start when his side lost 1-0 at home to Bristol City, the Reds' third straight defeat.
Forest are 12th in the Championship, seven places off the play-offs. But they are 10 points better off than 20th-placed Wigan, who have not won away from home since 22 August.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their previous 11 league matches against Wigan (W3 D6 L2).
- Wigan have lost their last two competitive away games against Nottingham Forest; this after winning the previous one by a 4-1 scoreline in 2014.
- Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neil has won each of his past four league games against Wigan, most recently in January 2013 in the Premier League while in charge of Sunderland (3-2).
- Wigan have managed to gain just one point from losing positions in the Championship this season, the lowest total in the division.
- Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (10) has scored the opening goal more often in the Championship this season than Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban (8).
- Wigan forward Will Grigg has scored three goals in three league appearances against Nottingham Forest, including scoring twice at the City Ground in August 2016.