Norwich15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Sheffield United

Norwich City's top scorer Teemu Pukki and Sheffield United leading marksman Billy Sharp have both hit 16 Championship goals this season - one behind Tammy Abraham
Norwich forward Emi Buendia is a doubt after going off with a dead leg in the win over Birmingham City.

Defender Timm Klose (knee) remains unavailable, but his injury does not require surgery.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Blades boss could look to make changes after their 1-0 defeat at Swansea last week, with January loan signings Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine both pushing for their first starts.

Second-placed Norwich are just a point behind leaders Leeds United, and three ahead of fourth-placed Sheffield United.

The Canaries ended a run of four league games without victory when they beat Birmingham 3-1, while the Blades' 1-0 defeat at Swansea ended a run of four straight league wins.

Match facts

  • Norwich City have lost their past two league matches against Sheffield United, each by a 1-2 scoreline. They have never lost three consecutive league encounters with the Blades.
  • Sheffield United are looking to win consecutive away league games against Norwich for the first time in their history.
  • Norwich have won eight of their last 10 home games against Sheffield United in league competition (L2).
  • Norwich have won 15 Championship matches so far this season (P28 W15 D8 L5), as many victories as they managed throughout the whole of last season's campaign (P46 W15 D15 L16).
  • Sheffield United have not failed to score in back-to-back away games in the Championship since March 2018 (against Fulham and Ipswich Town).
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored nine goals this season from inside the six-yard box, at least two more than any other player in the Championship.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
View full Championship table

