Norwich City v Sheffield United

Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp have both hit 16 Championship goals this season - one behind Tammy Abraham

Norwich forward Emi Buendia is a doubt after going off with a dead leg in the win over Birmingham City.

Defender Timm Klose (knee) remains unavailable, but his injury does not require surgery.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Blades boss could look to make changes after their 1-0 defeat at Swansea last week, with January loan signings Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine both pushing for their first starts.

Second-placed Norwich are just a point behind leaders Leeds United, and three ahead of fourth-placed Sheffield United.

The Canaries ended a run of four league games without victory when they beat Birmingham 3-1, while the Blades' 1-0 defeat at Swansea ended a run of four straight league wins.

Match facts