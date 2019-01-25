Norwich City v Sheffield United
Norwich forward Emi Buendia is a doubt after going off with a dead leg in the win over Birmingham City.
Defender Timm Klose (knee) remains unavailable, but his injury does not require surgery.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.
The Blades boss could look to make changes after their 1-0 defeat at Swansea last week, with January loan signings Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine both pushing for their first starts.
Second-placed Norwich are just a point behind leaders Leeds United, and three ahead of fourth-placed Sheffield United.
The Canaries ended a run of four league games without victory when they beat Birmingham 3-1, while the Blades' 1-0 defeat at Swansea ended a run of four straight league wins.
Match facts
- Norwich City have lost their past two league matches against Sheffield United, each by a 1-2 scoreline. They have never lost three consecutive league encounters with the Blades.
- Sheffield United are looking to win consecutive away league games against Norwich for the first time in their history.
- Norwich have won eight of their last 10 home games against Sheffield United in league competition (L2).
- Norwich have won 15 Championship matches so far this season (P28 W15 D8 L5), as many victories as they managed throughout the whole of last season's campaign (P46 W15 D15 L16).
- Sheffield United have not failed to score in back-to-back away games in the Championship since March 2018 (against Fulham and Ipswich Town).
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored nine goals this season from inside the six-yard box, at least two more than any other player in the Championship.