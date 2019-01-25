Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert was successful the last time he came up against Dean Smith in a 2-1 win for Wolves at Brentford in March 2017

Aston Villa are without playmaker Jack Grealish for a 10th successive game as they welcome back former boss Paul Lambert, now in charge of bottom club Ipswich Town.

Mile Jedinak (calf) and Glenn Whelan (shoulder) have trained, but Grealish is only due to begin light training after his shin injury next week.

Ipswich forward Jack Lankester (back) has been ruled out for several weeks.

And Emyr Huws remains sidelined following his serious knee injury.

Huws scored the winner when Ipswich were victorious at Villa Park in February 2017, but two goals from Albert Adomah were enough to settle last season's fixture.

Villa, who have won just once in eight league games, start the day 13th, a place lower in the Championship table than they were when Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

Ipswich, who have won just three times all season - but twice in 14 games since Lambert took charge on 28 October - are seven points adrift of safety.

Match facts