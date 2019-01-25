Championship
Aston Villa15:00Ipswich
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert was successful the last time he came up against Dean Smith in a 2-1 win for Wolves at Brentford in March 2017
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Aston Villa are without playmaker Jack Grealish for a 10th successive game as they welcome back former boss Paul Lambert, now in charge of bottom club Ipswich Town.

Mile Jedinak (calf) and Glenn Whelan (shoulder) have trained, but Grealish is only due to begin light training after his shin injury next week.

Ipswich forward Jack Lankester (back) has been ruled out for several weeks.

And Emyr Huws remains sidelined following his serious knee injury.

Huws scored the winner when Ipswich were victorious at Villa Park in February 2017, but two goals from Albert Adomah were enough to settle last season's fixture.

Villa, who have won just once in eight league games, start the day 13th, a place lower in the Championship table than they were when Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

Ipswich, who have won just three times all season - but twice in 14 games since Lambert took charge on 28 October - are seven points adrift of safety.

Match facts

  • Ipswich boss Paul Lambert will be making his first return to Villa Park since being sacked as Aston Villa boss in February 2015.
  • Lambert has recorded one win against Villa in his only meeting since he left, a 1-0 win with Wolves at Molineux in January 2017.
  • Ipswich have picked up just one away point out of a possible 18 since Lambert took charge on 28 October.
  • Tammy Abraham has scored nine goals in his last five home games - and not figured on the winning side in any of them.
  • After 28 games of the season, only two other Championship sides, Ipswich (48) and Rotherham United (46), have conceded more league goals this season than Villa (45).
  • Villa have shipped more goals at home (26 in 14 games) than any other side in the Championship.

Saturday 26th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds28166647301754
2Norwich28158552361653
3West Brom28148657352250
4Sheff Utd28155846291750
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Hull28117104135640
9Swansea28117103732540
10Blackburn28101083741-440
11Birmingham2891274033739
12Nottm Forest2891273932739
13Aston Villa2891275145639
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2891183335-238
16Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
17Brentford28810104339434
18Preston2889114345-233
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2885152841-1329
21Rotherham28510132746-1925
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2839162248-2618
View full Championship table

Top Stories

