Middlesbrough19:45Bristol City
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough have lost their past four league games
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 BST on Tuesday

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing could miss out with the groin injury that kept him out of Saturday's defeat by leaders Norwich.

Boss Tony Pulis may make changes after his side suffered their fourth successive loss to slip out of the play-off places.

Bristol City could name the same XI that beat Sheffield United 3-2 on Saturday.

Victory on Tuesday would see the Robins go up to fifth in the Championship.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
  • Bristol City have lost just one of their last six away league matches against Middlesbrough (W3 D2 L1), though that defeat was in last season's encounter.
  • Middlesbrough have lost each of their last four league games - they have not lost five consecutively since February 2013.
  • Bristol City have been defeated just once in their last nine away games in the Championship (W6 D2 L1), scoring at least once in each game in that run (15 goals).
  • Tony Pulis has lost four consecutive league games in the second tier for the first time since January 2005 with Stoke City (five games).
  • Middlesbrough and Bristol City are two of the three Championship sides to have won more points on the road than they have at home this season (both 27 at home and 31 away; also West Brom).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Aston Villa391515970551560
6Derby381611115245759
7Bristol City371610114840858
8Middlesbrough381513104032858
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford3813111460501050
14Stoke391018113742-548
15Swansea37138164648-247
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

