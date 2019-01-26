League One
Coventry15:00Blackpool
Venue: Ricoh Arena

Coventry City v Blackpool

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth28176547272057
2Luton28168454252956
3Sunderland271411248262253
4Charlton29165847311653
5Barnsley27157547232452
6Peterborough2813874738947
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Fleetwood29109104133839
9Blackpool2710982725239
10Coventry29116123134-339
11Southend28122143834438
12Wycombe28108103840-238
13Burton28106123838036
14Accrington2798102736-935
15Walsall2998123345-1235
16Scunthorpe2997133754-1734
17Plymouth2996143851-1333
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale2987143559-2431
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2883173147-1627
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
