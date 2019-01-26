League Two
Mansfield15:00Tranmere
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Tranmere Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City28177450262458
2Bury29157755332252
3Mansfield281312341221951
4Carlisle291531147351248
5MK Dons27138644242047
6Forest Green281211543271647
7Colchester29137944331146
8Exeter2812883829944
9Stevenage29135113536-144
10Tranmere2811984235742
11Swindon29101093338-540
12Oldham2810994135639
13Newport27116103845-739
14Crewe29115133136-538
15Grimsby29104152938-934
16Northampton2871293738-133
17Crawley29103163442-833
18Port Vale2888122736-932
19Cambridge2995152849-2132
20Yeovil2879123034-430
21Cheltenham2878133243-1129
22Morecambe2977152946-1728
23Macclesfield2976162745-1827
24Notts County2949162959-3021
