Dundee v Motherwell
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Dundee have lost their past four Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell.
- Motherwell have won their past three away top-flight visits to Dundee, having won just three of their previous eight at Dens Park beforehand.
- Motherwell have won back-to-back league matches, last winning three in a row in October 2017 - when the third match in that run was away at Dundee.
- Five of Dundee's past six home league goals have been scored by Kenny Miller.