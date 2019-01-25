Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Motherwell
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee have lost their past four Scottish Premiership matches against Motherwell.
  • Motherwell have won their past three away top-flight visits to Dundee, having won just three of their previous eight at Dens Park beforehand.
  • Motherwell have won back-to-back league matches, last winning three in a row in October 2017 - when the third match in that run was away at Dundee.
  • Five of Dundee's past six home league goals have been scored by Kenny Miller.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport