Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen have won 17 of their past 19 Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock (D1 L1).
  • Kilmarnock are looking to win consecutive away top-flight matches against Aberdeen for the first time since August 2010.
  • Aberdeen haven't lost back-to-back home Scottish Premiership games since December 2017.
  • Kilmarnock have won three consecutive league games and could win four on the bounce for the second time this season having last done so in October 2018.
  • Excluding own goals, Aberdeen have had 16 different players score a league goal for them this season, the most in the Scottish Premiership.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport