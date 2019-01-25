Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Aberdeen have won 17 of their past 19 Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock (D1 L1).
- Kilmarnock are looking to win consecutive away top-flight matches against Aberdeen for the first time since August 2010.
- Aberdeen haven't lost back-to-back home Scottish Premiership games since December 2017.
- Kilmarnock have won three consecutive league games and could win four on the bounce for the second time this season having last done so in October 2018.
- Excluding own goals, Aberdeen have had 16 different players score a league goal for them this season, the most in the Scottish Premiership.