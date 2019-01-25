Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone
- Heart of Midlothian have won three and drawn two of their past five top-flight meetings with St Johnstone since a 0-1 defeat in May 2017.
- St. Johnstone have lost their past three Scottish Premiership visits to Tynecastle.
- Hearts have lost three of their past five home league games (W2), as many as their previous 24 combined.
- St. Johnstone have taken more away Scottish Premiership points than any other side this season (21 - W7 D0 L3), winning their past six away league games in a row.
- Only league leaders Celtic (12) have kept more clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership this season than St. Johnstone (11), who haven't conceded in any of their past three league games.