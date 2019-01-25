Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

  • Heart of Midlothian have won three and drawn two of their past five top-flight meetings with St Johnstone since a 0-1 defeat in May 2017.
  • St. Johnstone have lost their past three Scottish Premiership visits to Tynecastle.
  • Hearts have lost three of their past five home league games (W2), as many as their previous 24 combined.
  • St. Johnstone have taken more away Scottish Premiership points than any other side this season (21 - W7 D0 L3), winning their past six away league games in a row.
  • Only league leaders Celtic (12) have kept more clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership this season than St. Johnstone (11), who haven't conceded in any of their past three league games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
