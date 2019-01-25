Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hamilton
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Hamilton Academical

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have won their past eight league matches against Hamilton, a run stretching back to December 2016.
  • Hamilton have lost their past six Scottish Premiership trips to Celtic Park, scoring twice and conceding 19.
  • Celtic have never lost a home match in all competitions under Brendan Rodgers on a Saturday (P32 W28 D4 L0), winning the last 12 in a row.
  • Hamilton have lost 14 of their past 17 away Scottish Premiership matches (W2 D1), losing their past three in a row by an aggregate score of 0-7.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21143450143645
2Kilmarnock22135434211344
3Rangers22126444182642
4Aberdeen22133637241342
5St Johnstone2111462624237
6Hearts2211382728-136
7Livingston228682620630
8Hibernian227873023729
9Motherwell2273122133-1224
10Hamilton2242161446-3214
11Dundee2234151747-3013
12St Mirren2233161543-2812
