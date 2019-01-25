Celtic v Hamilton Academical
- Celtic have won their past eight league matches against Hamilton, a run stretching back to December 2016.
- Hamilton have lost their past six Scottish Premiership trips to Celtic Park, scoring twice and conceding 19.
- Celtic have never lost a home match in all competitions under Brendan Rodgers on a Saturday (P32 W28 D4 L0), winning the last 12 in a row.
- Hamilton have lost 14 of their past 17 away Scottish Premiership matches (W2 D1), losing their past three in a row by an aggregate score of 0-7.