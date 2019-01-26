Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|30
|16
|9
|5
|49
|22
|27
|57
|2
|Solihull Moors
|30
|17
|6
|7
|47
|27
|20
|57
|3
|Salford
|30
|16
|8
|6
|57
|32
|25
|56
|4
|Fylde
|30
|14
|11
|5
|47
|23
|24
|53
|5
|Wrexham
|30
|15
|8
|7
|36
|22
|14
|53
|6
|Harrogate
|30
|14
|8
|8
|57
|40
|17
|50
|7
|Sutton United
|29
|13
|10
|6
|40
|34
|6
|49
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|30
|13
|8
|9
|45
|31
|14
|47
|9
|Gateshead
|30
|14
|5
|11
|38
|30
|8
|47
|10
|Eastleigh
|30
|13
|7
|10
|36
|40
|-4
|46
|11
|Bromley
|30
|11
|7
|12
|43
|44
|-1
|40
|12
|Barrow
|30
|11
|7
|12
|32
|34
|-2
|40
|13
|Dag & Red
|30
|11
|5
|14
|37
|38
|-1
|38
|14
|Boreham Wood
|30
|9
|11
|10
|33
|36
|-3
|38
|15
|Hartlepool
|30
|9
|9
|12
|32
|41
|-9
|36
|16
|Barnet
|26
|10
|5
|11
|26
|32
|-6
|35
|17
|Halifax
|29
|7
|13
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|34
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|30
|8
|8
|14
|44
|53
|-9
|32
|19
|Dover
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|47
|-16
|32
|20
|Maidenhead United
|30
|9
|4
|17
|33
|54
|-21
|31
|21
|Chesterfield
|29
|5
|14
|10
|29
|37
|-8
|29
|22
|Aldershot
|29
|7
|6
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|27
|23
|Maidstone United
|30
|7
|4
|19
|27
|50
|-23
|25
|24
|Braintree
|30
|5
|7
|18
|29
|53
|-24
|22