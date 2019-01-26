National League
Bromley15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Eastleigh

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30169549222757
2Solihull Moors30176747272057
3Salford30168657322556
4Fylde301411547232453
5Wrexham30158736221453
6Harrogate30148857401750
7Sutton United29131064034649
8Ebbsfleet30138945311447
9Gateshead30145113830847
10Eastleigh30137103640-446
11Bromley30117124344-140
12Barrow30117123234-240
13Dag & Red30115143738-138
14Boreham Wood30911103336-338
15Hartlepool3099123241-936
16Barnet26105112632-635
17Halifax2971392631-534
18Havant & Waterlooville3088144453-932
19Dover3088143147-1632
20Maidenhead United3094173354-2131
21Chesterfield29514102937-829
22Aldershot2976162447-2327
23Maidstone United3074192750-2325
24Braintree3057182953-2422
