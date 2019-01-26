Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21116435181739
2Ross County21116435201539
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
