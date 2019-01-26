Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 15Dykes
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Telfer
  • 11McHugh
  • 44Dallas

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 10Thomson
  • 12Tidser
  • 18Oliver
  • 32Lyon
  • 36Hynes

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 23Smith
  • 18El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 26Todd
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21116435181739
2Ross County21116435201539
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
