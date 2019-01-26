Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 15Dykes
- 8McAlister
- 6Telfer
- 11McHugh
- 44Dallas
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 10Thomson
- 12Tidser
- 18Oliver
- 32Lyon
- 36Hynes
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 7Higginbotham
- 23Smith
- 18El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 26Todd
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match report to follow.