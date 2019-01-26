Scottish Championship
Ross County15:00Alloa
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 28van der Weg
  • 3Kelly
  • 10McManus
  • 8Lindsay
  • 6Draper
  • 16Spence
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 18Semple
  • 21Munro
  • 26Cowie
  • 27Stewart
  • 31Armstrong
  • 44Grivosti

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Roscoe
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 6Hetherington
  • 10Trouten
  • 23Shields
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Hamilton
  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21116435181739
2Ross County21116435201539
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
