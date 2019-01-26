Partick Thistle v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 2Elliott
- 43Saunders
- 31McMillan
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 8Bannigan
- 32Cardle
- 7Spittal
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 16McCarthy
- 19Storey
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- 99Roy
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 17Murray
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.