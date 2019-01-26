Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 43Saunders
  • 31McMillan
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 8Bannigan
  • 32Cardle
  • 7Spittal
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Storey
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
  • 99Roy

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 17Murray
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 16Watson
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Harvey
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21116435181739
2Ross County21116435201539
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth2179533231030
5Inverness CT2061132722529
6Morton217772430-628
7Dunfermline216692228-624
8Alloa215882330-723
9Falkirk2145121832-1417
10Partick Thistle2144131934-1516
