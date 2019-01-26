Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath21164149183152
2Raith Rovers21116448272139
3East Fife2111283228435
4Forfar2110383034-433
5Airdrieonians219393127430
6Montrose218492633-728
7Stranraer206592328-523
8Dumbarton2154123039-919
9Brechin2054112434-1019
10Stenhousemuir2151152146-2516
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories