Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|21
|16
|4
|1
|49
|18
|31
|52
|2
|Raith Rovers
|21
|11
|6
|4
|48
|27
|21
|39
|3
|East Fife
|21
|11
|2
|8
|32
|28
|4
|35
|4
|Forfar
|21
|10
|3
|8
|30
|34
|-4
|33
|5
|Airdrieonians
|21
|9
|3
|9
|31
|27
|4
|30
|6
|Montrose
|21
|8
|4
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|28
|7
|Stranraer
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|23
|8
|Dumbarton
|21
|5
|4
|12
|30
|39
|-9
|19
|9
|Brechin
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|34
|-10
|19
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|5
|1
|15
|21
|46
|-25
|16