Clyde v Cowdenbeath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterhead
|20
|15
|2
|3
|44
|14
|30
|47
|2
|Edinburgh City
|21
|15
|2
|4
|39
|13
|26
|47
|3
|Clyde
|20
|13
|3
|4
|36
|18
|18
|42
|4
|Annan Athletic
|21
|9
|4
|8
|32
|25
|7
|31
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|19
|7
|4
|8
|27
|22
|5
|25
|6
|Stirling
|20
|7
|4
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|25
|7
|Elgin
|20
|8
|1
|11
|29
|42
|-13
|25
|8
|Queen's Park
|20
|5
|6
|9
|16
|27
|-11
|21
|9
|Berwick
|20
|4
|2
|14
|19
|50
|-31
|14
|10
|Albion
|19
|1
|4
|14
|16
|43
|-27
|7