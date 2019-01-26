Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Berwick
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 6McLauchlan
  • 4McKernon
  • 5Gibson
  • 2Mortimer
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 11Gow
  • 3McLean
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14East
  • 15Peters
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Grant
  • 18Summers
  • 20McDougall

Berwick

  • 20Allison
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Hume
  • 2Forbes
  • 8Knox
  • 21Brown
  • 14Barr
  • 15McIlduff
  • 16Healy
  • 10Willis

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 3Orru
  • 11Murphy
  • 17Rose
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 19Adamson
  • 22Valentine
Referee:
Gavin Ross

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead20152344143047
2Edinburgh City21152439132647
3Clyde20133436181842
4Annan Athletic219483225731
5Cowdenbeath197482722525
6Stirling207492529-425
7Elgin2081112942-1325
8Queen's Park205691627-1121
9Berwick2042141950-3114
10Albion1914141643-277
