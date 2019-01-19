Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender close to new five-year deal

Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined after suffering a knee injury against Brighton

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to signing a new five-year deal until 2024 with the club.

Talks are not completed yet but are at an advanced stage and a new contract should be announced in the coming days.

It will reflect the 20-year-old's remarkable progress since his last contract in 2017.

He has established himself as the club's first choice right-back, broken into the England team, and played at the World Cup.

The deal follows Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson signing a new five-year deal with the club last week.

Earlier in the week, it was announced Alexander-Arnold is expected to be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a knee problem after being injured in the warm-up before Saturday's 1-0 win at Brighton.

He does not require surgery but will miss home games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.