Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Crusaders to stay three ahead of Ballymena

Andrew Waterworth and Howard Beverland in action at Seaview

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield beat Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview to stay three points clear of Ballymena United who beat Glenavon 2-0 at Mourneview Park.

Jordan Stewart's early goal proved enough to secure victory for Linfield who are now unbeaten in 11 matches.

Daniel Hughes' hat-trick saw Dungannon defeat Cliftonville 3-1 while Glentoran came from behind to defeat Newry 2-1.

Alan O'Sullivan and Lee Duffy both scored twice as Warrenpoint Town ran out 4-0 winners over Institute.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 19 January Crusaders 0-1 Linfield Dungannon Swifts 3-1 Cliftonville Glenavon 0-2 Ballymena Utd Glentoran 2-1 Newry City Warrenpoint Town 4-0 Institute