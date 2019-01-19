Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Crusaders to stay three ahead of Ballymena

Andrew Waterworth and Howard Beverland
Andrew Waterworth and Howard Beverland in action at Seaview

Irish Premiership leaders Linfield beat Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview to stay three points clear of Ballymena United who beat Glenavon 2-0 at Mourneview Park.

Jordan Stewart's early goal proved enough to secure victory for Linfield who are now unbeaten in 11 matches.

Daniel Hughes' hat-trick saw Dungannon defeat Cliftonville 3-1 while Glentoran came from behind to defeat Newry 2-1.

Alan O'Sullivan and Lee Duffy both scored twice as Warrenpoint Town ran out 4-0 winners over Institute.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 19 January
Crusaders0-1Linfield
Dungannon Swifts3-1Cliftonville
Glenavon0-2Ballymena Utd
Glentoran2-1Newry City
Warrenpoint Town4-0Institute
Bluefin Sport Championship - Results
Ballinamallard Utd1-0Ballyclare Comrades
Dundela0-0Carrick Rangers
Knockbreda0-1Limavady Utd
Larne4-1Loughgall
Portadown3-2H&W Welders
PSNI0-1Dergview

