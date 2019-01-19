Irish Premiership: Linfield beat Crusaders to stay three ahead of Ballymena
-
- From the section Irish
Irish Premiership leaders Linfield beat Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview to stay three points clear of Ballymena United who beat Glenavon 2-0 at Mourneview Park.
Jordan Stewart's early goal proved enough to secure victory for Linfield who are now unbeaten in 11 matches.
Daniel Hughes' hat-trick saw Dungannon defeat Cliftonville 3-1 while Glentoran came from behind to defeat Newry 2-1.
Alan O'Sullivan and Lee Duffy both scored twice as Warrenpoint Town ran out 4-0 winners over Institute.
More to follow.
Re-live all the drama from Saturday's Irish Premiership matches as it happened
|Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 19 January
|Crusaders
|0-1
|Linfield
|Dungannon Swifts
|3-1
|Cliftonville
|Glenavon
|0-2
|Ballymena Utd
|Glentoran
|2-1
|Newry City
|Warrenpoint Town
|4-0
|Institute
|Bluefin Sport Championship - Results
|Ballinamallard Utd
|1-0
|Ballyclare Comrades
|Dundela
|0-0
|Carrick Rangers
|Knockbreda
|0-1
|Limavady Utd
|Larne
|4-1
|Loughgall
|Portadown
|3-2
|H&W Welders
|PSNI
|0-1
|Dergview