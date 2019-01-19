Scottish Cup: Airdrieonians prepare for once-in-a-lifetime shot at halting Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device Ian Murray ahead of Airdrie facing Celtic

Of all the clubs who might derail Celtic's hopes of clinching a treble treble, Airdrieonians would be far from the top of the list.

As long shots go, it is up there. By their manager Ian Murray's own admission, League One Airdrie's priority has to be getting into the play-offs and, ideally, promoted to the Championship.

But they will have their day in the sun regardless. For most of the squad, it will be the biggest game of their careers, the chance to create once-in-a-lifetime headlines.

They go into the match in good form but well aware of the enormity of the task that awaits them on Saturday.

Murray making a difference

The former Dumbarton and St Mirren manager came in to replace Stephen Findlay in October after a run of five games without a victory.

He had spent two years as an assistant manager in Norway at Asker but the opportunity to manage again lured him back. Inconsistency continued to be a problem for the team at the outset, but a recent run of four consecutive victories has them well in contention for a play-off spot.

That run came to an end at the weekend, but only as a result of a late Raith Rovers equaliser. Airdrie fully deserved their point against second-placed Raith and sit three points outside the play-off places.

Murray has them well-organised and the 3-5-2 formation they deployed against the Kirkcaldy club proved difficult to penetrate. The wing-backs may have to content themselves with defending more than attacking at Celtic Park should Murray stick with that shape.

Up front, Kyle Wilkie and Leighton McIntosh combined well but Murray may sacrifice one of his two strikers for a more pragmatic approach away to the cup holders.

Players to watch - McIntosh, Crighton & Hutton

Airdrie's in-form Leighton McIntosh has scored four goals in his last three games

Leighton McIntosh: The former Dundee striker has hit a rich vein of form recently, scoring four goals in his last three games.

His partnership with Wilkie is keeping the hugely-experienced Darryl Duffy and Portuguese front man Joao Vitoria out of the starting line-up. He may find chances hard to come by on Saturday but the Celtic defence will have to be on their toes to keep him quiet.

Sean Crighton: The captain has been an ever-present in this his second spell at the club.

He is their organiser and a commanding presence in the centre of the back three. Last season he was part of the Brechin City team that went an entire Championship season without a win but, more pertinently, part of the side that went to Celtic Park at the same stage of the Scottish Cup.

That was a 5-0 lesson, which Crighton will be keen to avoid repeating.

David Hutton: A veteran of the lower Scottish leagues, Hutton kept Airdrie's recent unbeaten run intact with two cracking saves to deny Lewis Vaughan a winning goal for Raith.

He will expect to be busy on Saturday and the likelihood is that any cup shock will depend on a heroic performance from the goalkeeper.

He signed for Clyde six months too late to be part of their famous 2006 Scottish Cup win over Celtic. A similar result this weekend would again send shockwaves through Scottish football and beyond.