Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town boss pays for fans to travel to Blackburn game

Paul Lambert's side have lost 15 of their 27 Championship matches this season

Bottom of the Championship, with three league wins all season and just 22 goals in 27 matches.

The word miserable only hints at the sort of season Ipswich Town have had.

At least the loyal fans travelling to watch their side play Blackburn Rovers have received a bit of a financial pick-me-up - courtesy of boss Paul Lambert.

Lambert, who took over in October with the Tractor Boys already rooted to the foot of the table, dipped his hands into his pockets to pay for about 50 fans to travel by the club's official coach to Ewood Park.

Lambert's personal letter says the club are "lucky" to have such fantastic support

An individual letter for each fan on board was left on seats offering to reimburse the £37 costs and thanking them for their continued support.

Lambert, 49, replaced Paul Hurst as manager at the end of October - and has vowed to stay with the club next season even if they are relegated.

He has lost eight of his 13 games in charge, although last weekend's win over Rotherham reduced the gap to safety to seven points.

The Scot will be over £1800 lighter come the end of the game, but maybe the goodwill factor will increase the noise in the away end and help produce an away win.

Surely that would constitute a bargain?