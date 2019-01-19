African Champions League: AS Vita Club beat Simba 5-0

Florent Ibenge
AS Vita Club coach Florent Ibenge

AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo put on an emphatic display at home to dismiss Simba SC of Tanzania 5-0 in their second Group D match of this year's African Champions League.

Vita Club, who were African champions in 1974, began their scoring rout in the 14th minute courtesy of a goal from Jean-Marc Mukusu.

A header from Botuli Bompenga six minutes later doubled the lead for Florent Ibenge's side who made it 3-0 from the penalty-spot on the stroke of half-time after Luamba Ngoma's strike.

Vita Club's dominance continued in Kinshasa after the break with the hosts scoring a fourth goal on 71 minutes from a Makwekwe Kupa header.

The home side made it 5-0 shortly after with Mukusu grabbing his second of the game.

Simba had a chance for a consolation goal towards the end of the match only for their late free-kick to hit the crossbar.

Vita Club move up to second in Group D, one point behind record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt who are on four points after their 1-1 draw away to JS Saoura of Algeria on Friday.

Also on Saturday, a goal from Herve Diomande was enough to give Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas a 1-0 home win over Group A opponents Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

Later on Saturday, two recent former winners were playing in the other Group A game as Mamelodi Sundowns hosted Wydad Casablanca in South Africa.

In another late match on Saturday night, DR Congo's TP Mazembe were away to CS Constantine of Algeria.

