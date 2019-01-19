Marcelo Bielsa: Championship clubs write to EFL demanding thorough 'spygate' inquiry

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Stoke City before his side's Championship fixture on Saturday

Eleven Championship clubs have written to the English Football League asking for a more thorough inquiry into the Leeds 'spygate' revelations.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted he sent a member of his staff to spy on a Derby County training session the day before the two clubs played each other.

Bielsa then held a special press conference to present the analysis he gathers on all of Leeds' opponents.

The EFL is already investigating Bielsa after Derby filed a complaint.

BBC Sport's Mark Clemmit said on Twitter that 11 clubs have written to the EFL since Bielsa's PowerPoint presentation to journalists on Wednesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Bielsa's remarkable PowerPoint presentation

In a statement, the EFL confirmed it has received a communication on behalf of a number of clubs "in regard to the current matter".

The statement continued: "The request attributed to 11 Championship clubs will be considered as part of the current investigation that has commenced."

Leeds United are currently top of the Championship in Bielsa's first season at the club and face Stoke City away on Saturday afternoon.

After the spying allegations first emerged, Bielsa, 63, admitted in a television interview before kick-off against Derby on 11 January he was responsible for the member of staff found acting suspiciously outside the Rams' training ground.

Leeds later won the match at Elland Road 2-0.

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown called on Friday for a points deduction for Leeds to be "seriously considered".

Stoke boss Nathan Jones, however, said analysing other teams was "not revolutionary", and added: "I would invite him down to watch our training sessions if he wanted to come down here."