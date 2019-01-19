Premier League: Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle and Southampton earn key wins

Mohamed Salah turned Liverpool's third home from close range

Premier League leaders Liverpool came from behind win a thriller against Crystal Palace and maintain their title push, while Manchester United edged to victory over Brighton and Newcastle saw off Cardiff in a relegation battle.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool overturn Palace's first-half advantage and though the Reds were hanging on to their 4-3 lead in injury time, they moved seven points clear at the top.

Marcus Rashford showed trickery and poise in his 150th game for United to strike in a narrow win at Old Trafford, while Fabian Schar's double downed the Bluebirds to move the Magpies out of the bottom three.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson underlined why he is a target in the January transfer window by smashing the opening goal in their win over West Ham - his 10th league goal of the campaign.

In the game's early kick-off, Wolves' Diogo Jota became the second Portuguese player after former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to net a Premier League hat-trick as his stoppage-time winner beat Leicester in a 4-3 thriller.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse seems to be thriving under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as he scored his second goal in as many league games in their win over Everton.

And Watford shared a competitive home draw with Burnley, who are now unbeaten in five games.

In the Championship, leaders Leeds suffered their fourth defeat in five league games as Stoke won for the first time under new manager Nathan Jones.

They are a point clear of Norwich - who won on Friday - at the top, while Frank Lampard's Derby held on to earn a 2-1 home win over Reading and stay in sixth place.

Aston Villa came from two goals down to earn a home draw with in-form Hull.