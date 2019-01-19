Wolves 4-3 Leicester: Nuno Espirito Santo sent off for Jurgen Klopp-style celebration

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was sent to the stands for his part in celebrating the winner

When Diogo Jota completed his hat-trick in injury time to earn Wolves a thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester, manager Nuno Espirito Santo raced down the touchline to join in the celebrations.

It was not the first time we have seen an exuberant on-pitch managerial show of emotion this season. Jurgen Klopp against Everton, anyone?

"If you break the rules you have to be fined for it" - Jurgen Klopp held his hands up after the Merseyside derby

But this time there was a very different outcome, despite the offence - and even the referee - being the same.

Nuno was sent off by official Chris Kavanagh, the referee who did not dismiss Klopp after he raced on to the pitch at Anfield to celebrate Divock Origi's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby in December.

Klopp subsequently accepted a Football Association charge and was fined £8,000, saying: "That's what rules are for. I couldn't avoid it."

After that match, referees were reminded about enforcing the technical area code of conduct - managers coming on to the pitch can be seen as inflammatory by the opposition and therefore doing so is prohibited. The Premier League bosses themselves were given a presentation about touchline behaviour before the season started.

Like Klopp, Nuno said the emotion of the late winner got the better of him.

"I tried to avoid going inside the pitch but it is clear," he told Match of the Day. "I was sent off for it and it is the right decision."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "I was sent off and rightly so. You cannot go on the pitch. I tried but someone saw me!"

'Lovely to finish this way' - Nuno on dramatic Wolves win

'You feel like the greatest man in the world'

The game was a thriller - and the ending did not disappoint.

Wolves were 2-0 up early on, through Jota's volley and Ryan Bennett's header, only for Leicester to equalise within six minutes of the break through Demarai Gray and a Conor Coady own goal.

Jota's second restored the lead midway through the second half, only for Wes Morgan to head in what seemed to be a dramatic equaliser with three minutes left.

But then, having already missed one chance in injury time, Jota produced a precise finish to claim all three points and take Wolves above their opponents in the Premier League.

"In a game like this when you win you feel like the greatest man in the world," said Jota.

"This is the kind of game I watched as a kid and now I am a part of it."

More misery for under-pressure Puel

Puel blames 'naive' Leicester after 'incredible' defeat

For Leicester manager Claude Puel - already under pressure from some fans who question the team's style of play - the result was a painful one.

"It was an unbelievable game," said the Foxes boss. "I think we have a lot of different feelings in this game. We started with poor intentions and conceded two early goals.

"It was crazy, we came back into the game with good quality and good chances. We lacked quality in our play but we came back with fantastic spirit in the second half. We had desire, aggression and put Wolves under pressure.

"We didn't manage the game at the end and we were naive in our goals and our management of the game.

"This game is finished at 3-3 - we needed to keep our position without trying to score another goal because there was a lot of tiredness. It was a fantastic feeling to come back and of course it is a big disappointment at the end."

Leicester captain Wes Morgan added: "There were a few strong words said at half time and as a team we expect better from ourselves.

"We knew if we got one goal, we could get another. At 2-2 either team could have come away with the points, and at 3-3 we thought it was the end of the game.

"It's a great game from a neutral point of view, seven goals and plenty of action and drama - but for us to come away with nothing is hard to take."