Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts, Hamilton, Auchinleck

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are ready to rival Celtic for Wigan Athletic midfielder Nick Powell, who Celtic are trying to sign on a pre-contract. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says injured left-back Kieran Tierney could return next month. (Sunday Mail)

Timothy Weah described the atmosphere at a half-full Celtic Park as "insane" as he savoured his debut goal for the club against Airdrieonians. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard cancelled plans to go see Charlton Athletic forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant against Accrington Stanley on Saturday but had the summer target, who scored a stoppage-time penalty, watched at the Valley. (Sun)

Prospective signing Andrew Gutman started in a Celtic XI that lost 4-3 in Saturday's friendly against Arbroath. (Sun)

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle will take inspiration from saving a penalty by Juan Mata if the Tynecastle side's Scottish Cup tie with Livingston goes to a replay and spot-kicks. Doyle denied Mata, then with Chelsea, as Birmingham City drew a 2012 FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge before losing the replay. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scotland women forward Zoe Ness hopes she can "offer something slightly different" if she adds to her three caps in Monday's friendly with Iceland in Spain on Monday. (Herald - subscription required)

The Scottish FA has asked Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon to help them improve their disciplinary system.(Sunday Mail)

"If my dad has been abused I don't accept that," said Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning following reports his father left Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by St Johnstone before half-time. (STV)

Auchinleck Talbot goal hero Craig McCracken wants to take on the Old Firm in the next round after scoring the winner in Saturday's stunning Scottish Cup fourth-round win over Ayr United.(Daily Mail)