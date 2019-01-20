SWPL Cup: Holders Hibernian face Hearts in first round
- From the section Women's Football
Holders Hibernian will play Edinburgh rivals Hearts when they begin their defence of the SWPL Cup next month.
It is a rematch of last season's tie at the same stage of the competition, which Hibs won 4-0 on their way to a third straight tournament win.
Dundee United - newly promoted to the SWPL 2 - will host last year's runners-up Celtic, who lost the final 9-0.
Champions Glasgow City face a trip to St Johnstone, while Rangers are away to Partick Thistle.
The ties are due to be played on Sunday 24 February.
First round draw
Dundee United v Celtic
Stirling University v Glasgow Girls
Forfar Farmington v Kilmarnock
Hibernian v Hearts
Hutchison Vale v Motherwell
St Johnstone v Glasgow City
Partick Thistle v Rangers
Hamilton Academical v Spartans