SWPL Cup: Holders Hibernian face Hearts in first round

Hibernian beat Celtic 9-0 in last season's SWPL Cup final

Holders Hibernian will play Edinburgh rivals Hearts when they begin their defence of the SWPL Cup next month.

It is a rematch of last season's tie at the same stage of the competition, which Hibs won 4-0 on their way to a third straight tournament win.

Dundee United - newly promoted to the SWPL 2 - will host last year's runners-up Celtic, who lost the final 9-0.

Champions Glasgow City face a trip to St Johnstone, while Rangers are away to Partick Thistle.

The ties are due to be played on Sunday 24 February.

First round draw

Dundee United v Celtic

Stirling University v Glasgow Girls

Forfar Farmington v Kilmarnock

Hibernian v Hearts

Hutchison Vale v Motherwell

St Johnstone v Glasgow City

Partick Thistle v Rangers

Hamilton Academical v Spartans