Peterhead move top of League Two as Edinburgh City slip up

Rory McAllister was once again on target for Peterhead

Peterhead moved to the top of League Two following a 2-0 home win over second-bottom Berwick Rangers.

Rory McAllister knocked in his 12th goal of the season on 72 minutes and the striker set up Jack Leitch for the second in stoppage time.

Edinburgh City slip to second place on goal difference after a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Annan Athletic.

Blair Henderson shot the hosts in front from the penalty spot but his own goal gave the visitors all three points.

David Wilson had levelled the game at Ainslie Park with a fierce half-volley from 20 yards before Henderson turned the ball into his own net.

Stirling Albion missed the chance to leapfrog Cowdenbeath into fifth spot as they played out a 1-1 draw with Queen's Park at Forthbank.

Darren Smith finished off a pass from Daniel Jardine after nine minutes but the Spiders hit back through a Scott McLean penalty before half time.