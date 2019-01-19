Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Late goals see Madrid move up to third in La Liga
Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after late goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric defeated Sevilla.
The two sides had not played out a draw since 1993 but the game looked to be heading for that outcome as Real spurned several chances to score in a game they dominated.
But, with less than 15 minutes remaining, Casemiro opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort.
Modric then raced clear in injury time to make sure of the points.
The win sees Real Madrid leapfrog their opponents in the table, moving them to within two points of city rivals Atletico Madrid in second.
While the win strengthened Real Madrid's bid for a Champions League place, a title challenge remains a tough task with leaders Barcelona eight points clear of Los Blancos with a game in hand.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23Reguilón
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 61mins
- 24CeballosBooked at 65minsSubstituted forValverdeat 88'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 28Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- 27González
- 30Zidane
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 16Navas
- 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 30mins
- 4KjaerBooked at 85mins
- 3Gómez
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forGilat 86'minutes
- 17Sarabia
- 10BanegaBooked at 54mins
- 22Vázquez
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forPromesat 71'minutes
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 11Vidal
- 13Soriano
- 19El Haddadi
- 21Promes
- 25Mercado
- 41Gil
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 68,232
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Dani Ceballos.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Isco.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Bryan Gil replaces Sergio Escudero.
Booking
Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Casemiro.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 0. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Offside, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces André Silva.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Quincy Promes replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.