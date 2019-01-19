Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Sevilla0

Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Late goals see Madrid move up to third in La Liga

Real Madrid
The late goals for Real Madrid means there has still not been a draw between these two sides for 26 years

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after late goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric defeated Sevilla.

The two sides had not played out a draw since 1993 but the game looked to be heading for that outcome as Real spurned several chances to score in a game they dominated.

But, with less than 15 minutes remaining, Casemiro opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort.

Modric then raced clear in injury time to make sure of the points.

The win sees Real Madrid leapfrog their opponents in the table, moving them to within two points of city rivals Atletico Madrid in second.

While the win strengthened Real Madrid's bid for a Champions League place, a title challenge remains a tough task with leaders Barcelona eight points clear of Los Blancos with a game in hand.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Reguilón
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 61mins
  • 24CeballosBooked at 65minsSubstituted forValverdeat 88'minutes
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 28Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 27González
  • 30Zidane

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 16Navas
  • 6Martins CarriçoBooked at 30mins
  • 4KjaerBooked at 85mins
  • 3Gómez
  • 18EscuderoSubstituted forGilat 86'minutes
  • 17Sarabia
  • 10BanegaBooked at 54mins
  • 22Vázquez
  • 9Ben YedderSubstituted forPromesat 71'minutes
  • 12André SilvaSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 11Vidal
  • 13Soriano
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 21Promes
  • 25Mercado
  • 41Gil
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
68,232

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Carriço (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Dani Ceballos.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Isco.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Bryan Gil replaces Sergio Escudero.

Booking

Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).

Attempt blocked. Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Casemiro.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 0. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Lucas Vázquez.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Offside, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Munir El Haddadi replaces André Silva.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Quincy Promes replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Booking

Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona19134253203343
2Atl Madrid20109127131439
3Real Madrid2011363024636
4Sevilla209653122933
5Alavés209562223-132
6Getafe208752516931
7Real Betis197572223-126
8Real Sociedad197482322125
9Girona195952123-224
10Espanyol197392127-624
11Valencia1941141717023
12Levante196583035-523
13Leganés195771721-422
14Real Valladolid195771721-422
15Ath Bilbao1941052025-522
16Eibar195772128-722
17Celta Vigo195683132-121
18Rayo Vallecano1954102234-1219
19Villarreal193882025-517
20Huesca2026121736-1912
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

