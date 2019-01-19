Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Late goals see Madrid move up to third in La Liga

The late goals for Real Madrid means there has still not been a draw between these two sides for 26 years

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after late goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric defeated Sevilla.

The two sides had not played out a draw since 1993 but the game looked to be heading for that outcome as Real spurned several chances to score in a game they dominated.

But, with less than 15 minutes remaining, Casemiro opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort.

Modric then raced clear in injury time to make sure of the points.

The win sees Real Madrid leapfrog their opponents in the table, moving them to within two points of city rivals Atletico Madrid in second.

While the win strengthened Real Madrid's bid for a Champions League place, a title challenge remains a tough task with leaders Barcelona eight points clear of Los Blancos with a game in hand.