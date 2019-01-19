Jack Harper: Scottish striker scores late to move Malaga top of the table

Harper left Real Madrid for Brighton in 2015

Jack Harper scored a late winner as Malaga moved back to the top of the Spanish second division with victory over Lugo.

The 22-year-old Scottish forward, who recently opened up to the BBC about walking out of Real Madrid as a teenager, struck 11 minutes from time to secure the three points.

Jose Malagon put Lugo ahead before Adrian levelled after the break.

Harper's winning strike was his fourth goal of the season for Malaga.