Premier League stats: Salah, Liverpool, Solskjaer, Man Utd, Pogba, Schar, Jota
-
- From the section Premier League
League leaders Liverpool came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in a 4-3 thriller, Manchester United won their seventh straight game under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer, while there were also wins for Wolves, Bournemouth, Southampton and Newcastle.
Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League matches.
- Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scored his 10th goal of the season in their 2-0 win against West Ham, meaning he is only the second Cherries player to hit double figures for goals in a single Premier League season after Josh King's haul of 16 in 2016-17.
- In beating Crystal Palace, Liverpool have scored 1,002 Premier League goals at Anfield, only the third side to score more than 1,000 goals at a specific venue in the competition (Manchester United, 1,094 at Old Trafford and Chelsea, 1,005 at Stamford Bridge).
- Mohamed Salah scored his 50th Premier League goal in his 72nd appearance in the competition - only Andy Cole (65), Alan Shearer (66) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (68) have reached the milestone in fewer appearances
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first manager in Manchester United's history to win his first six league games in charge of the club after his side beat Brighton 2-1.
- The Norwegian is just the third manager in Premier League history to win his first six games in charge of a certain club, after Carlo Ancelotti with Chelsea and Pep Guardiola with Manchester City.
- Paul Pogba's goal was his eighth in the Premier League this season, equalling his best return in a single season in the top five European leagues (also eight with Juventus in 2014-15 and 2015-16).
- Cardiff lost 3-0 to Newcastle, meaning they have failed to score in a league-high 11 games this season.
- Fabian Schar became the first defender to score twice in a Premier League game for Newcastle since Philippe Albert against Manchester City in February 1996.
- Southampton beat Everton 2-1 and have won more Premier League games under Ralph Hasenhuttl (four in eight) than they did with Mark Hughes (three in 22).
- Wolves beat Leicester 4-3 with Diogo Jota becoming the first Wolves player to score a top-flight hat-trick since John Richards in October 1977, also against Leicester. He also became the second Portuguese player to score a Premier League hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded his 200th goal in the Premier League in his 156th game in the competition. It took his father Peter Schmeichel 241 games to hit the 200 goals conceded mark in the English top-flight.