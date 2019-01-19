Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss hails important 60-point milestone

Sadio Mane's ninth Premier League goal of the season confirmed Liverpool's victory over Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed an important milestone after his team's 4-3 win over Crystal Palace saw them hit 60 points and move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Only champions Manchester City (2017-18) and Chelsea (2005-06) have amassed more Premier League points than the Reds after 23 games.

"The result is massive. We have 60 points now it's crazy," Klopp said.

"It's an important number, I am really proud."

Liverpool were made to work for their three points though, having to come back from Andros Townsend's first-half strike and then again having to respond after James Tomkins equalised in the second period.

The league leaders also confirmed their victory after James Milner had been dismissed for his second yellow card in the 89th minute.

"It's a massive relief. We knew for different reasons the game would be difficult. They are really good at counter attacks and set-pieces," Klopp added.

"Wilfried Zaha is a world-class player and he gets into a one-on-one situation and we're one down.

"We had to stay positive, being one down is not a massive blow, we just needed to win the second half and did what we had to do. We got lucky for 3-2 and with all the set pieces they're still a threat so it stayed interesting until the end."

'I should be satisfied but losing 4-3 dents that'

On his return to Anfield, former England and Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson felt his Palace side merited at least a point - despite admitting that they had "conceded some poor goals."

Hodgson was particularly aggrieved by the manner of Sadio Mane's winning goal for the Reds, which leaves Palace 14th in the table but just three points clear of the relegation.

Palace were the first Premier League team to score more than once at Anfield since February 2018, when Tottenham drew 2-2 with Liverpool

"The fourth shouldn't be allowed because there's a clear handball. So I'm not sure what's crazy about it, I'm disappointed for the boys that they've got got anything from it," Hodgson said.

"You know they have extremely good players, you know it will be a hard task and it will require a lot of discipline and we did well to come back to 2-2 and 4-3 at the end after conceding a very unfair goal.

"We showed a lot of composure, created opportunities at will. There's been so many games this season where we've taken encouragement and we've played better than the result has shown.

"That disappoints me more than anything - I should be extremely satisfied but the fact we've lost 4-3 dents that."