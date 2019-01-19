Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 9, Guingamp 0.
Paris St-Germain 9-0 Guingamp: Kylian Mbappe & Edinson Cavani score hat-tricks
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored hat-tricks as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain put nine goals past Guingamp to earn a record-breaking victory.
It surpassed PSG's previous heaviest victory at the Parc des Princes - 8-0 against Dijon last year.
Their biggest wining margin remains a 10-0 French Cup thumping of Cote Chaude in 1994.
Neymar also scored twice, while Thomas Meunier struck late on against the league's bottom side.
PSG's revenge for French Cup exit
Ten days ago Guingamp had stunned PSG by beating them 2-1 in Paris to reach the semi-finals of the French Cup.
But a similar shock was never on the cards on Saturday as the home side took control from the outset.
Neymar opened the scoring in the 11th minute, driving high into the roof of the net before turning provider for Mbappe, who steered a neat finish into the bottom corner for his first of the match.
Mbappe netted again soon after when he pounced on Felix Eboa Eboa's blocked clearance to make it 3-0 at the break.
PSG did not score again until the hour mark when Cavani turned home Juan Bernat's cross, before the Uruguayan headed in Angel di Maria's ball.
Neymar slid a finish under goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard to join Mbappe and Cavani on two goals - then the latter became the first to complete his treble by bundling the ball in.
Mbappe's third came soon after courtesy of a close-range finish, and Guingamp's misery was complete when Meunier made it nine in the 83rd minute.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forMeunierat 76'minutes
- 14BernatSubstituted forKurzawaat 67'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 13Alves da Silva
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forDraxlerat 19'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Meunier
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
Guingamp
- 16Caillard
- 2Ikoko
- 29Kerbrat
- 20Eboa Eboa
- 5Braga Rebocho
- 6Phiri
- 12N'GbakotoSubstituted forDjilobodjiat 73'minutes
- 8DeauxSubstituted forBlasat 56'minutes
- 22Didot
- 11Thuram
- 9MendySubstituted forRodelinat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Johnsson
- 3Djilobodji
- 7Blas
- 13Larsson
- 15Sorbon
- 23Rodelin
- 26Roux
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 9, Guingamp 0.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Ludovic Blas (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Félix Eboa Eboa.
Booking
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Ikoko.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 9, Guingamp 0. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Guingamp. Félix Eboa Eboa tries a through ball, but Marcus Thuram is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 8, Guingamp 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Ikoko (Guingamp).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Guingamp).
Offside, Guingamp. Ronny Rodelin tries a through ball, but Pedro Rebocho is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Thiago Silva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Guingamp 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Félix Eboa Eboa.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Guingamp. Papy Djilobodji replaces Yeni N'Gbakoto.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Guingamp 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Yeni N'Gbakoto (Guingamp) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Juan Bernat.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Guingamp 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Kerbrat.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Ikoko.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Pedro Rebocho (Guingamp) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pedro Rebocho.