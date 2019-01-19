Marcus Rashford can be best striker in league with Harry Kane out injured - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rashford has scored in four Premier League games in a row

Marcus Rashford has the chance to beat the best striker in the Premier League with Tottenham's Harry Kane out injured, says Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 21-year-old scored for the fourth Premier League game in a row on his 150th appearance for the club in a 2-1 win against Brighton.

It was his fifth goal in seven games since Solskjaer took over.

England captain Kane is out until early March with an ankle injury.

"You can argue for many strikers but I am glad he [Rashford] is in my team," said Solskjaer. "Kane is injured so maybe that gives him a better chance to be the best one at the moment.

"No-one beats him on work-rate. No-one beats him on attitude. At the moment he is very confident in front of goal. He finishes. He tries to shoot. He doesn't think twice about it."

Rashford has scored 41 goals in 150 United games and has scored more than any other player for the club since his debut in February 2016.

Asked about the change in Rashford's finishing since Solskjaer's appointment, the Norwegian said: "What I like the most is to get into their heads and find out what they are thinking. He is so calm and assured when he is finishing.

"That was the first thing I said to him when I met him. He had missed some chances and I said 'no problem, you'll be alright, just settle down a little bit'."

'I wouldn't do Pogba penalty run-up'

The club have won seven straight games under Solskjaer, who is the first United manager to win his first six league games in charge.

They face Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday (19:55 GMT), live on BBC One, before returning to league action against Burnley on 29 January.

United are just three points off the top four, having been 11 when the former striker returned to the club.

"The gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] used to challenge us at times and say 'why can't you win 10 games on the bounce'," said Solskjaer.

"As long as you take one game at a time and prepare well we should go into any game as a winnable one.

"If this momentum keeps going and the train keeps rolling we will get loads of points on the board and hopefully it will take us up the table."

Solskjaer also said he feels less pressure at Old Trafford, compared to his time at Cardiff, when he was sacked after eight months in charge in 2014.

"There is loads more pressure at the bottom, where I was with Cardiff," he added. "Whenever you win games of football, you enjoy it. It doesn't add pressure. The pressure is - for a club like this - we want to win every single game that we play."

Pogba scored the first goal in Saturday's victory, winning and converting a penalty in the 27th minute, before Rashford doubled the lead before half-time.

The Frenchman did a shortened version of his stuttering run-up, before slotting past David Button.

Solskjaer said: "I wouldn't do it but if he is comfortable with it. As long as he scores. The way he strikes the ball is good enough."